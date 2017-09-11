Stephone Anthony, Ken Crawley among inactives for Saints vs. Vikings

Linebacker Stephone Anthony, and cornerback Ken Crawley are among seven inactives for Monday's Saints-Vikings game.

The other inactives are: tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Nate Stupar, defensive end Troy Hendrickson, quarterback Taysom Hill, and wide receiver Austin Carr.

Even with missing most of training camp and three preseason games, Anthony still got the nod to make the Saints initial 53-man roster, but will not suit up Monday night. Wednesday, Coach Sean Payton still had faith in the former first-round pick.

"It was limited exposure. Obviously we have enough experience with him. We're continuing to work with him, develop him. He wants to be out there more than anyone. When you have the type of injury he had with an ankle, you got to get it well, and rehab it. Hopefully he's healthy as we start now," said Payton.

