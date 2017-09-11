More than a dozen patients suffer rare infection at Children's Hospital

More than a dozen children are suffering from a rare infection caused during surgery. (Source: Children's Hospital)

At least 14 children are being treated for an infection at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, according to a parent of one of the infected kids.

All of them recently underwent heart surgery. The infection came from a blood warming machine. A letter was sent to parents of children being treated at the hospital.

"In mid-August 2017, several patients who underwent cardiac surgery at Children's Hospital between early June and July 2017, developed a rare surgical site infection caused by Mycobaterium abscessus," the letter said. "The infections are treatable."

The letter said signs of infection of a surgical wound include:

Swelling of the surgical incision

Wound drainage

Redness

Fever

"Therefore, (Children's Hospital) is asking that you seek evaluation of the surgical wound by our team at Children's Hospital, or if that is impossible, by your referring cardiologist," the letter said.

A doctor at the hospital said this is the first time it has experienced a group of surgical wound infections caused by this bacteria.

FOX 8 has reached out to LCMC and Children's Hospital for comment.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.