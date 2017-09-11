Children's Hospital patients develop rare infection

Children's Hospital wants parents or guardians to seek evaluation of recent patients' wounds. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

More than a dozen patients suffered a rare infection, while being treated a Children's Hospital, according to the parents of one of the sickened children.

A letter from the hospital indicates several patients who underwent cardiac surgery from early June to July of this year developed a rare surgical site infection caused by a "blood warming machine." It also indicates the infections are treatable. It wants parents or guardians to seek evaluation of wounds.

