OPSO employee arrested on drug, malfeasance charges

After an internal investigation, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked a corrections monitoring technician on narcotics distribution charges, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

Tyler Materre, who was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in May, cooperated with OPSO investigators. A search of his vehicle uncovered a bag of tobacco and 11.3 grams of marijuana. OPSO investigators said the contraband was intended to be brought into the jail and provided to inmate Rolandus Campbell.

Campbell was originally booked with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a firearm during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Additional charges against Campbell are pending.

Materre was terminated, effective immediately.

The investigation is onging.

