At the half, Saints trail by 10 points in Peterson's return to Minnesota

It's been 11 long years since the Saints opened the regular season with a road win. In 2006, Sean Payton's first as head coach, the Who-Dats won 19-14 in Cleveland. After one half in Minnesota, there's no telling if that streak could continue or end, but it's not looking good, the Saints trail 16-6.more>>
Linebacker Stephone Anthony, and cornerback Ken Crawley are among seven inactives for the Saints-Vikings game.more>>
The Saints have not had a winning record in nearly four years.more>>
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced at his Monday presser linebacker Arden Key is cleared to return against Mississippi State on Saturday. "We're fired up to have Arden Key back," said Ed Orgeron. Key underwent shoulder surgery in May, and missed the first two games of the regular season. "He's got to pass a couple of test here and there. Some of them his strength wasn't up to par. Every week his strength and flexibility was getting better and better, closer to...more>>
As the Saints look for their second season-opening win of the season since 2011 Monday night in Minnesota, FOX 8 Saints Analyst Jim Henderson senses apprehension about the 2017 season and its ramifications.more>>
