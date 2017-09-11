At the half, Saints trail by 10 points in Peterson's return to Minnesota

Adrian Peterson carried the ball 4 times for 14 yards after one half in his return to Minnesota. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

It's been 11 long years since the Saints opened the regular season with a road win. In 2006, Sean Payton's first as head coach, the Who-Dats won 19-14 in Cleveland. After one half in Minnesota, there's no telling if that streak could continue or end, but it's not looking good, the Saints trail 16-6.

Much of the talk pregame centered around the return of Adrian Peterson to Minnesota. The future Hall-of-Famer handled the first carry of the game, and finished the half with 14 yards on four carries. Drew Brees ended the first two frames going 9-of-14 passing, for 71 yards.

Sam Bradford finished the first half 17-of-20 passing, 197 yards, two touchdowns. Both touchdowns to Stefon Diggs.

The Saints ate up nearly seven minutes of the first quarter on their opening drive, resulting in a Wil Lutz 43-yard field goal, giving the Black and Gold a 3-0 advantage. Peterson received two carries on the series, getting ten yards, and a first down.

The Vikings responded on the very next drive with their own field goal, courtesy of former Saint Kai Forbath from 24 yards out. The Saints defense had to endure two personal foul penalties by rookies Alex Anzalone and Marcus Williams, but still kept the Vikes out of the end zone.

Sean Payton's squad took the lead back with a Lutz 21-yard field goal, giving them a 6-3 lead. Coby Fleener caught two big passes on the drive, totaling 34 yards.

The lead didn't last long...at all. Minnesota went 76 yards in only three plays, taking a 10-6 lead, on a Bradford to Diggs 16-yard touchdown. Cornerback Devante Harris lost Diggs in coverage, giving the receiver an easy score.

Diggs wasn't done, he beat Harris again for a score, this time from two yards out. After a missed extra point, Vikings led 16-6 at half.

