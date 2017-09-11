Bradford throws 3 TD passes, Saints fall in opener 29-19

It's been 11 long years since the Saints opened the regular season with a road win. In 2006, Sean Payton's first as head coach, the Who-Dats won 19-14 in Cleveland. After one half in Minnesota, there's no telling if that streak could continue or end, but it's not looking good, the Saints trail 16-6.more>>
It's been 11 long years since the Saints opened the regular season with a road win. In 2006, Sean Payton's first as head coach, the Who-Dats won 19-14 in Cleveland. After one half in Minnesota, there's no telling if that streak could continue or end, but it's not looking good, the Saints trail 16-6.more>>
Linebacker Stephone Anthony, and cornerback Ken Crawley are among seven inactives for the Saints-Vikings game.more>>
Linebacker Stephone Anthony, and cornerback Ken Crawley are among seven inactives for the Saints-Vikings game.more>>
The Saints have not had a winning record in nearly four years.more>>
The Saints have not had a winning record in nearly four years.more>>