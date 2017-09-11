Bradford throws 3 TD passes, Saints fall in opener 29-19 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Bradford throws 3 TD passes, Saints fall in opener 29-19

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Stefon Diggs hauled in two touchdown passes in the first half. Source: Nola.com Stefon Diggs hauled in two touchdown passes in the first half. Source: Nola.com
(WVUE) -

All preseason we kept hearing how improved the Saints defense appeared to be. Well the main word in that sentence, preseason. In the first game of the regular season, the Black and Gold defense left Minnesota black and blue. The unit surrendered three touchdown passes to Sam Bradford, falling to 0-1 in 2017, with a 29-19 loss.

Much of the talk pregame centered around the return of Adrian Peterson to Minnesota. The future Hall-of-Famer handled the first carry of the game, and finished the contest with 18 yards on six carries. Fans will remember his showing more for what happened off the field then on it. ESPN cameras caught Peterson getting into an argument with head coach Sean Payton entering the third quarter.

The Vikings defense held Drew Brees without a touchdown most of the night, but finally relented with a Coby Fleener 8-yard touchdown with little time left in the game. The 12-year Saint ended 27-of-37 passing, for 291 yards.

His counterpart, Sam Bradford, lit up the Saints "D" at U.S. Bank Stadium. The former Oklahoma Sooner racked up 340 yards, on 27-of-32 passing. One of his favorite targets in the contest, Stefon Diggs, hauled in two touchdowns, 93 yards receiving. 

The Saints actually held the lead for a small period of time, after a Wil Lutz 21-yard field goal made it 6-3.

The lead didn't last long...at all. Minnesota went 76 yards in only three plays, taking a 10-6 lead, on a Bradford to Diggs 16-yard touchdown. Cornerback Devante Harris lost Diggs in coverage, giving the receiver an easy score. Diggs wasn't done in the second quarter, beating Harris again for a score, this time from two yards out. After a missed extra point, Vikings led 16-6 at half.

The torching of the Saints secondary continued in the second half. Bradford found Kyle Rudolph for 15-yard touchdown, extending the Vikes lead to 26-9.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Payton and Peterson deny heated exchange

    Payton and Peterson deny heated exchange

    Adrian Peterson finished with six carries for 18 yards. Source: Nola.comAdrian Peterson finished with six carries for 18 yards. Source: Nola.com
    After the game all of the buzz was about what appeared to be a heated sideline exchange between Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and running back Adrian Peterson. Both men addressed it after the game.  "No, I would tell you if we were in a heated exchange. So why don't you ask him. He was into it, we were all into it. There was none that I could recall, and I'm being honest," said Payton. "There's no issue. I don't know what clip you're talking about. That's what pe...more>>
    After the game all of the buzz was about what appeared to be a heated sideline exchange between Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and running back Adrian Peterson. Both men addressed it after the game.  "No, I would tell you if we were in a heated exchange. So why don't you ask him. He was into it, we were all into it. There was none that I could recall, and I'm being honest," said Payton. "There's no issue. I don't know what clip you're talking about. That's what pe...more>>

  • Bradford throws 3 TD passes, Saints fall in opener 29-19

    Bradford throws 3 TD passes, Saints fall in opener 29-19

    Stefon Diggs hauled in two touchdown passes in the first half. Source: Nola.comStefon Diggs hauled in two touchdown passes in the first half. Source: Nola.com
    All preseason we kept hearing how improved the Saints defense appeared to be. Well the main word in that sentence, preseason. In the first game of the regular season, the Black and Gold defense left Minnesota black and blue. The unit surrendered three touchdown passes to Sam Bradford, falling to 0-1 in 2017, with a 29-19 loss. Much of the talk pregame centered around the return of Adrian Peterson to Minnesota. The future Hall-of-Famer handled the first carry of the game, and fin...more>>
    All preseason we kept hearing how improved the Saints defense appeared to be. Well the main word in that sentence, preseason. In the first game of the regular season, the Black and Gold defense left Minnesota black and blue. The unit surrendered three touchdown passes to Sam Bradford, falling to 0-1 in 2017, with a 29-19 loss. Much of the talk pregame centered around the return of Adrian Peterson to Minnesota. The future Hall-of-Famer handled the first carry of the game, and fin...more>>

  • At the half, Saints trail by 10 points in Peterson's return to Minnesota

    At the half, Saints trail by 10 points in Peterson's return to Minnesota

    Adrian Peterson carried the ball 4 times for 14 yards after one half in his return to Minnesota. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Adrian Peterson carried the ball 4 times for 14 yards after one half in his return to Minnesota. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    It's been 11 long years since the Saints opened the regular season with a road win. In 2006, Sean Payton's first as head coach, the Who-Dats won 19-14 in Cleveland. After one half in Minnesota, there's no telling if that streak could continue or end, but it's not looking good, the Saints trail 16-6. 

    more>>

    It's been 11 long years since the Saints opened the regular season with a road win. In 2006, Sean Payton's first as head coach, the Who-Dats won 19-14 in Cleveland. After one half in Minnesota, there's no telling if that streak could continue or end, but it's not looking good, the Saints trail 16-6. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly