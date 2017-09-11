Who Dats disappointed with Saints offense, defense after Week 1 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Who Dats disappointed with Saints offense, defense after Week 1 loss

Written by: Ryan Naquin, Reporter
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans Saints fans walked away from Monday night's loss disappointed with the effort on both sides of the ball. 

"Our field goal kicker looked good," Rebecca Pertuit said jokingly. 

At Cooter Brown's in New Orleans, the Who Dat Nation spent much of the game shaking their heads and questioning the offensive play calls. 

The team's acquisition of running back Adrian Peterson brought hope for fans before the game, but his performance and lack of carries dwindled their hopes of a solid running game against the Minnesota Vikings. 

"We looked good throwing the ball, just running the ball seems to be an issue again," Peruit said. 

Fans also noticed friction between Peterson and head coach Sean Payton. 

"I seen one of the commercial breaks. It was AP and Sean Payton was kind of in a dispute because he wasn't getting the ball," fan Reggie Williams said. "You brought him over here for a reason. I feel like AP should've got the ball more, and the defense needs to step up a little bit more."

The Saints defense struggled to come up with big plays and did not force a turnover. 

"I'm kind of trying to see what the defense will look like in the future, but I don't know brah. It's like typical Saints stuff. It's always a disappointment, but our offense that was really disappointing," fan Shawn Mcclue said.  

