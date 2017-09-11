Juan's World: Saints fall flat in opener

Welcome in to Juan's World, and honestly I saw this coming. I saw this disappointing start to the season coming for the Saints, because what Minnesota does so well, the Saints struggle to stop. Defense wins championships and season openers.

Everything we saw the Saints do defensively in the preseason, 17 sacks and tons of pressure on the quarterback, we didn't see when it counted Monday night. But I've been saying for weeks now, that you can't trust 'anything' that happens in the preseason because it's back-ups against back-ups.

So for the fourth straight year, and for the sixth time in the last seven years, the Saints begin the season with a loss. History is not on the Saints side, because only once under Sean Payton have the Saints made the playoffs after losing the opener. That was back in 2011, and that team was far superior to this current one.

Still, I think this unit is better than a season ago, and I still think they'll fix what ails them in time for Tom Brady and the Patriots visit this weekend.

It's a short week for the Saints, but maybe a short week is just what the doctor ordered for them to get the bad taste of this loss out of their mouths.

I said 10-6 before this game, and I'm sticking with that.

Juan's World, Juan's World, Excellent!!!!!

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.