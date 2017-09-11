Payton and Peterson deny heated exchange

After the game all of the buzz was about what appeared to be a heated sideline exchange between Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and running back Adrian Peterson. Both men addressed it after the game.

"No, I would tell you if we were in a heated exchange. So why don't you ask him. He was into it, we were all into it. There was none that I could recall, and I'm being honest," said Payton.

"There's no issue. I don't know what clip you're talking about. That's what people do. They jump to conclusions. I stopped this two questions ago. I told you there was nothing," said Adrian Peterson.

As for Peterson, his homecoming was less than stellar. He finished with six carries for 18 yards. The Saints must regroup quickly. They have the defending Super Bowl champs coming to New Orleans this Sunday.





