Payton and Peterson deny heated exchange

After the game all of the buzz was about what appeared to be a heated sideline exchange between Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and running back Adrian Peterson. Both men addressed it after the game. "No, I would tell you if we were in a heated exchange. So why don't you ask him. He was into it, we were all into it. There was none that I could recall, and I'm being honest," said Payton. "There's no issue. I don't know what clip you're talking about. That's what pe...more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and honestly, I saw this coming. I saw this disappointing start to the season coming for the Saints because what Minnesota does so well, the Saints struggle to stop.more>>
It's been 11 long years since the Saints opened the regular season with a road win. In 2006, Sean Payton's first as head coach, the Who-Dats won 19-14 in Cleveland. After one half in Minnesota, there's no telling if that streak could continue or end, but it's not looking good, the Saints trail 16-6.more>>
Linebacker Stephone Anthony, and cornerback Ken Crawley are among seven inactives for the Saints-Vikings game.more>>
