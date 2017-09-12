After Further Review: Same ol' start for the Saints

After the game all of the buzz was about what appeared to be a heated sideline exchange between Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and running back Adrian Peterson. Both men addressed it after the game. "No, I would tell you if we were in a heated exchange. So why don't you ask him. He was into it, we were all into it. There was none that I could recall, and I'm being honest," said Payton. "There's no issue. I don't know what clip you're talking about. That's what pe...more>>
After the game all of the buzz was about what appeared to be a heated sideline exchange between Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and running back Adrian Peterson. Both men addressed it after the game. "No, I would tell you if we were in a heated exchange. So why don't you ask him. He was into it, we were all into it. There was none that I could recall, and I'm being honest," said Payton. "There's no issue. I don't know what clip you're talking about. That's what pe...more>>
0-1. The reality is, it's the exact same record as 14 other teams in the NFL right now. Technically, it's only one game from the best record in the NFL. It truly is just one of 16 games. So why does it feel so different for the Saints? Maybe because it actually feels exactly the same. Four straight years the Saints have lost their season opener. "It's just one game," Drew Brees said afterward. That's what fans want so desperately to believe. ...more>>
0-1. The reality is, it's the exact same record as 14 other teams in the NFL right now. Technically, it's only one game from the best record in the NFL. It truly is just one of 16 games. So why does it feel so different for the Saints? Maybe because it actually feels exactly the same. Four straight years the Saints have lost their season opener. "It's just one game," Drew Brees said afterward. That's what fans want so desperately to believe. ...more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World. Did ya see the stare down...well, only Adrian Peterson was staring at Sean Payton and it was in slow motion. So, what was probably only a couple of seconds exchange seemed like five times that. What to make of 'this' kind of confrontation after the first game of the season? Well, it was Peterson's return to his former home. And Peterson had seen much better days than his six-carry, 18-yard performance. And Peterson's always been 'the guy' in the offense. S...more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World. Did ya see the stare down...well, only Adrian Peterson was staring at Sean Payton and it was in slow motion. So, what was probably only a couple of seconds exchange seemed like five times that. What to make of 'this' kind of confrontation after the first game of the season? Well, it was Peterson's return to his former home. And Peterson had seen much better days than his six-carry, 18-yard performance. And Peterson's always been 'the guy' in the offense. S...more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and honestly, I saw this coming. I saw this disappointing start to the season coming for the Saints because what Minnesota does so well, the Saints struggle to stop.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and honestly, I saw this coming. I saw this disappointing start to the season coming for the Saints because what Minnesota does so well, the Saints struggle to stop.more>>