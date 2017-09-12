Your Weather Authority: More gorgeous weather in store - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Your Weather Authority: More gorgeous weather in store

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WVUE) (Source: WVUE)
(WVUE) -

More gorgeous weather is in store as a northwesterly flow continues Tuesday.

Sunny skies, low humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s can be expected through mid-week.

Overnight lows will reach the upper 50s on the north shore with mid-60s south of Lake Pontchartrain. 

The area will begin to see some gradual warming toward the end of the week with humidity returning and highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Over the weekend, highs will likely reach the 90-degree mark, and we'll have a chance for a couple of stray showers.

Irma continues to weaken as it moves north into Alabama today.

Hurricane Jose will meander in the Atlantic through the rest of this week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NOPD searching for woman missing from Uptown

    NOPD searching for woman missing from Uptown

    Elisabeth Berryhill (Source: NOPD)Elisabeth Berryhill (Source: NOPD)

    New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported as missing from the 1400 block of General Taylor Street.

    more>>

    New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported as missing from the 1400 block of General Taylor Street.

    more>>

  • Louisiana National Guard soldiers not heading to Florida, ordered to stand down

    Louisiana National Guard soldiers not heading to Florida, ordered to stand down

    (Source: Rob Krieger / FOX 8 Photo)(Source: Rob Krieger / FOX 8 Photo)

    The 922 Engineering company was to be deployed to help with technical issues and clearing roads was told their help, while appreciated, is no longer needed.

    more>>

    The 922 Engineering company was to be deployed to help with technical issues and clearing roads was told their help, while appreciated, is no longer needed.

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: More gorgeous weather in store

    Your Weather Authority: More gorgeous weather in store

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    Sunny skies, low humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s.

    more>>

    Sunny skies, low humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly