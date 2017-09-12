Your Weather Authority: More gorgeous weather in store

More gorgeous weather is in store as a northwesterly flow continues Tuesday.

Sunny skies, low humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s can be expected through mid-week.

Overnight lows will reach the upper 50s on the north shore with mid-60s south of Lake Pontchartrain.

The area will begin to see some gradual warming toward the end of the week with humidity returning and highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Over the weekend, highs will likely reach the 90-degree mark, and we'll have a chance for a couple of stray showers.

Irma continues to weaken as it moves north into Alabama today.

Hurricane Jose will meander in the Atlantic through the rest of this week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.