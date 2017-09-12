Louisiana National Guard soldiers not heading to Florida, ordered to stand down

The Louisiana National Guard soldiers originally scheduled to Florida to help with recovery from Hurricane Irma, have been ordered to stand down.

The 922 Engineering company was to be deployed to help with technical issues and clearing roads was told their help, while appreciated, is no longer needed after Florida officials completed a more comprehensive assessment of the damage.

More 150 Soldiers mustered to head to Lake City, Florida on Tuesday to help with the recovery.

More than 65 vehicles and equipment were set to leave from Camp Villere, in Slidell, and travel to Lake City to join the recovery response.

The 922nd Engineer Company, 528th Engineer Battalion was designated to provide five engineer work teams to protect key assets and ensure the health and public safety of citizens.

The 922nd has units in Gonzales, Plaquemine and Baton Rouge. The 205th Engineer Battalion headquartered in Bogalusa and the 1023rd Engineer Company headquartered in Bastrop were also sending soldiers with the 922nd.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.