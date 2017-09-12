Louisiana National Guard soldiers not heading to Florida, ordere - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Louisiana National Guard soldiers not heading to Florida, ordered to stand down

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Rob Krieger / FOX 8 Photo) (Source: Rob Krieger / FOX 8 Photo)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Louisiana National Guard soldiers originally scheduled to Florida to help with recovery from Hurricane Irma, have been ordered to stand down.

The 922 Engineering company was to be deployed to help with technical issues and clearing roads was told their help, while appreciated, is no longer needed after Florida officials completed a more comprehensive assessment of the damage.

More 150 Soldiers mustered to head to Lake City, Florida on Tuesday to help with the recovery.

More than 65 vehicles and equipment were set to leave from Camp Villere, in Slidell, and travel to Lake City to join the recovery response.

The 922nd Engineer Company, 528th Engineer Battalion was designated to provide five engineer work teams to protect key assets and ensure the health and public safety of citizens.

The 922nd has units in Gonzales, Plaquemine and Baton Rouge. The 205th Engineer Battalion headquartered in Bogalusa and the 1023rd Engineer Company headquartered in Bastrop were also sending soldiers with the 922nd.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NOPD searching for woman missing from Uptown

    NOPD searching for woman missing from Uptown

    Elisabeth Berryhill (Source: NOPD)Elisabeth Berryhill (Source: NOPD)

    New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported as missing from the 1400 block of General Taylor Street.

    more>>

    New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported as missing from the 1400 block of General Taylor Street.

    more>>

  • Louisiana National Guard soldiers not heading to Florida, ordered to stand down

    Louisiana National Guard soldiers not heading to Florida, ordered to stand down

    (Source: Rob Krieger / FOX 8 Photo)(Source: Rob Krieger / FOX 8 Photo)

    The 922 Engineering company was to be deployed to help with technical issues and clearing roads was told their help, while appreciated, is no longer needed.

    more>>

    The 922 Engineering company was to be deployed to help with technical issues and clearing roads was told their help, while appreciated, is no longer needed.

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: More gorgeous weather in store

    Your Weather Authority: More gorgeous weather in store

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    Sunny skies, low humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s.

    more>>

    Sunny skies, low humidity, and highs below average in the low to mid-80s.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly