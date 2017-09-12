NOPD searching for woman missing from Uptown

New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported as missing from the 1400 block of General Taylor Street.

Elisabeth Berryhill, 66, was last seen on Monday around 3:30 p.m. at an Uptown healthcare center.

Berryhill has not returned home and has a number of different health issues.

She is described as being approximately five feet tall, with a medium build, fair complexion with light brown/blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elisabeth Berryhill is asked to contact any Sixth District detective at (504) 658-6060 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.