Denham Springs woman charged with sending sexually explicit photos, texts to a minor

A Denham Springs woman was arrested Monday after she was accused of sending sexually explicit text messages and photographs to a teenaged girl.

Alexis Michelle Blanchard, 20, was arrested and charged with computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Assumption Parish detectives received a complaint from the mother of a 13-year-old girl accusing Blanchard of contacting her daughter through text messages and making several sexually suggestive comments.

Blanchard is also accused of sending sexually explicit photographs of herself to the girl.

During the investigation, detectives recovered evidence related to the crime.

A warrant for Blanchard’s arrest was issued and she surrendered to authorities on Monday.

A bond of $25,000 was set and Blanchard was placed in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

