Denham Springs woman charged with sending sexually explicit photos, texts to a minor

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Monday night's 29-19 loss in Minnesota marks the eighth straight September game that the New Orleans Saints have lost, a streak that FOX 8 Saints Analyst Jim Henderson sees as a sign of more trouble on the horizon.more>>
Monday night's 29-19 loss in Minnesota marks the eighth straight September game that the New Orleans Saints have lost, a streak that FOX 8 Saints Analyst Jim Henderson sees as a sign of more trouble on the horizon.more>>
Several sexually explicit text messages and photographs were sentmore>>
Several sexually explicit text messages and photographs were sentmore>>
New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported as missing from the 1400 block of General Taylor Street.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported as missing from the 1400 block of General Taylor Street.more>>
The 922 Engineering company was to be deployed to help with technical issues and clearing roads was told their help, while appreciated, is no longer needed.more>>
The 922 Engineering company was to be deployed to help with technical issues and clearing roads was told their help, while appreciated, is no longer needed.more>>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.more>>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.more>>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.more>>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.more>>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.more>>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.more>>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.more>>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.more>>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.more>>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.more>>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.more>>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.more>>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.more>>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.more>>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.more>>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.more>>
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.more>>
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.more>>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.more>>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.more>>