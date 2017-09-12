Jim Henderson's Black & Gold Rewind: Week 1 continues September struggles

Monday night's 29-19 loss in Minnesota marks the eighth straight September game that the New Orleans Saints have lost, a streak that FOX 8 Saints Analyst Jim Henderson sees as a sign of more trouble on the horizon.

"That was the talking point throughout much of the offseason that the Saints had to start faster than they have recently and while it's only one game in September, the schedule certainly doesn't get any easier."

With a well-rested New England Patriots team coming to town coming off their own season-opening loss, Henderson is concerned about the lack of a pass rush exhibited against the Vikings.

"If you put Tom Brady in that sort of position, if you don't hit Tom Brady, he's going to totally pick you apart perhaps better than any quarterback in the modern age."

