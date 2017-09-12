Man injured in collision with train in LaPlace

One man was injured Monday in LaPlace when he was hit by a train, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s office.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Pine and Captain G. Bourgeois streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a LaPlace man struck and injured in a train accident.

The man was taken to a New Orleans hospital where he remains in critical condition.

There were no other injuries in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.