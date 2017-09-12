Big 8 Poll: Karr moves up to No. 3, DLS to No. 4

It's early, but we figured out a few things after two weeks of prep football. First off, De La Salle left the Catholic League years ago, but I'm convinced they could still compete with the storied group of schools. They totally outcoached, and outplayed St. Augustine in a 38-12 victory. Speaking of the Catholic League, Warren Easton is 2-0 going against it, beating Jesuit and Brother Martin handily. Lastly, we welcome two newcomers to the rankings, St. Charles Catholic and Covington, both remain undefeated in this young season.

1. John Curtis (1-1)

The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season, 22-9 to Grayson (GA). They stay at No. 1 though, Grayson is ranked nationally, and Curtis is still the best in the area.

2. Rummel (1-0)

The Raiders scheduled game at Escambia (Fla.) was canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Irma. They have a big test this week, meeting up with defending Division III state champ Riverside.

3. Edna Karr (2-0)

Two impressive wins start the season over St. Paul's and Landry-Walker, show the Cougars aren't suffering a title hangover from 2016. HUGE matchup with De La Salle Friday night at Tad Gormley. If you watch one game this Friday, go check it out.

4. De La Salle (2-0)

Speaking of the Cavaliers, what a beatdown DLS put on St. Augustine. Quarterback Julian Gums ran wild on the Purple Knights, racking up three touchdown runs. Oh, and he also threw a TD pass. He's no doubt a special talent.

5. Warren Easton (2-0)

And speaking of special quarterbacks, the Eagles possess one in Lance Legendre. He accounted for five touchdowns through ground and air in week one against Jesuit, and last week against Brother Martin, he added three more TD passes to his resume'.

6. John Ehret (1-1)

Put your seat belt on when attending John Ehret games, it's a fun thrill ride. Won a 46-41 scorefest against Hahnville last week. Expect another scoreboard-breaker this week, Ehret will be on the road against Destrehan.

7. St. Charles Catholic (2-0)

The Comets enter the rankings after an impressive 24-8 win over Destrehan. To make the win even more remarkable, they did it without starting quarterback Lloyd Nash, who was nursing an injury.

8. Covington

Back-to-back wins over Franklinton and Holy Cross, get the Lions in the rankings. One of the best running backs in the area suits up for Covington, Texas Tech verbal commit Devin Brumfield.

