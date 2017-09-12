Going to see U2? Here's what you need to know

U2 brings its Joshua Tree Tour to the Superdome on Thursday. (Source: U2start | Flickr Creative Commons)

It's one of the most anticipated shows of the year and is just hours from landing in New Orleans. U2 is bringing its 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree Tour to town Thursday night and there are a number of things the Mercedes-Benz Superdome folks want you to know.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and don't forget the opener will be more than worth it, Grammy award winning Beck.

TICKET INFORMATION

Floor Ticket Holders

• All Floor tickets are general admission "festival style" – no chairs will be on the floor.

• Stadium entry for Floor ticket holders is via the Gate A Ground entrance only. Gate A Ground is located on the north side of the stadium, off of Poydras Street.

• You must bring the credit card used to purchase your tickets and your photo ID. If you no longer have the credit card used to purchase your Tickets, please go directly to a Ticket Office Resolution window.

• If you have both Floor and Reserved Seats on the same credit card, please go directly to a Ticket Office Resolution window with your credit card and picture ID at your earliest convenience. Ticket Office Resolution windows are located at Gate A Ground, and Gates B & H on the Plaza Level.

• If you purchased tickets for a group, you must all enter together as tickets cannot be transferred to other credit cards.

• Floor ticket holders may begin lining up beginning at 7:00 AM on Thursday, September 14 on Sugar Bowl Drive.

• At the conclusion of the show, Public Safety Officers will be directing Floor Patrons to exit through Gate A Ground as well as taking stairs to the Plaza Level exits.

All Other Tickets

• All tickets (other than Floor tickets and Red Zone tickets) will enter the stadium on the Plaza Level only at Gates A, B, C, D, G and H.

• Patrons with U2 Fan Club Tickets must bring the credit card used for purchase and a picture ID.

MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME INFORMATION

Ticketing Information

The Smoothie King Center Box Office will be open from 9 AM – 4:30 PM and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Box Offices located at Gates B & H will be open from 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM for ticket sales and Will Call on show day.

Walk Through Metal Detectors

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will use walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates to enhance safety and security. Prior to entering, guests are asked to remove cell phones, keys, cameras, and other large metal objects, and place them in the security bins. Do not remove belts, coins, jackets, wallets, watches or small jewelry.

Traffic and Parking

Fans traveling to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome via I-10 from the West may access Superdome parking from either the Claiborne exit or Poydras Street exit.

Patron Parking – Beginning at 4:00 PM on Thursday, Garages 2, 2A, 5, 6 & Champions Garage will be available for parking for $20.00.

NOTE: Parking is CASH ONLY – $20.00.

To view Ingress & Egress Traffic Maps, click here.

To view a map of parking garages and surface lots, click here.

Bag Policy

Bags and purses must not exceed 12" x 12" x 6" and do not need to be clear.

Camera Policy

No video or audio recording devices or selfie sticks. Cameras are permitted inside with a lens of 3" or less.

Merchandise, Food, & Beverage

Merchandise, Food, & Beverage will be located throughout the building during the event. Floor patrons will have access to the East and West Bunker Clubs for additional Food & Beverage options.

