David: Humidity returns by weekend

No big changes for us as we continue to expect gorgeous weather with a northwesterly flow today around the circulation of Irma. Lots of sun with some passing clouds, low humidity, and highs below average in the low-to-mid 80's can be expected through mid-week. Overnight lows will reach the upper 50's on the North Shore with mid 60's south of the lake.

We will begin to see some gradual warming toward the end of the week with humidity returning and highs climbing into the upper 80's. Over the weekend, highs will likely reach the 90-degree mark, and we'll have a chance for a couple of showers.

Irma is now a post tropical cyclone as it dumps rain across Mississippi and Alabama towards Tennessee. Jose will meander in the Atlantic through the rest of this week. Elsewhere, we are not expecting any tropical threats to our region for this upcoming week.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.