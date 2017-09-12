NOPD officer booked with raping intoxicated woman

Kenner police arrested a New Orleans police officer accused of raping a woman who was allegedly intoxicated.

William Burford, 28, was booked with third-degree rape Saturday morning, according to Kenner Police Lt. Brian McGregor.

McGregor said the 20-year-old victim knows Burford. They were out drinking with friends. The woman later went to a Kenner home. She went to sleep, but when she woke up Burford was allegedly on top of the woman.

Burford told police the sex was consensual, McGregor said.

“William Burford has been placed on emergency suspension without pay while this incident is being investigated by the Public Integrity Bureau. Burford joined the department as a recruit in December of 2015, and was serving as an officer in the Fifth District prior to this incident,” the NOPD said in a statement. “The allegations against Mr. Buford in no way reflect the values of the NOPD.”

The suspect was released from jail Sunday on a $25,000 bond and is due in court October 25, according to court documents.

