Tulane faces extremely tough road test at No. 2 Oklahoma

Tulane is getting oh so close to that signature win under Willie Fritz, it seems like only a matter of time. Falling by a few points is tough on the road, but losing your starting quarterback in the contest, Jonathan Banks, makes the experience almost unbearable.

"Unfortunately our quarterback, Jonathan Banks, got injured in our second series. We're hoping he's ready this weekend. We're having Johnathan Brantley, who had to come in for him. I thought he did a good job for playing his first extended time this season," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.

Next up, the hottest team in America, Oklahoma, and the leader in the Heisman race, Baker Mayfield.

"It's going to be a tremendous challenge. Oklahoma has had a great program for a long time. It's probably one of the better teams they've had in quite some time. That's quite a feat to go up to Ohio State, and come out with a convincing win. Baker Mayfield is probably the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman right now. Great, great team all the way around," said Fritz.



