Jim Henderson Commentary: Saints fall to Vikings in season opener

New Orleans is a drinking town. It doesn't take much encouragement for us to do so. Just a couple of meaningless pre-season wins has us lifting our glasses of Kook-Aid to a new season and the improvements we saw just just enough of to be certain they would be in full display come the regular season.more>>
Tulane is getting oh so close to that signature win under Willie Fritz, it seems like only a matter of time. Falling by a few points is tough on the road, but losing your starting quarterback in the contest, Jonathan Banks, makes the experience almost unbearable. "Unfortunately our quarterback, Jonathan Banks, got injured in our second series. We're hoping he's ready this weekend. We're having Jonathan Brantley, who had to come in for him. I thought he did a good job for p...more>>
Monday night's 29-19 loss in Minnesota marks the eighth straight September game that the New Orleans Saints have lost, a streak that FOX 8 Saints Analyst Jim Henderson sees as a sign of more trouble on the horizon.more>>
