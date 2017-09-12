Jim Henderson Commentary: Saints fall to Vikings in season opener

New Orleans is a drinking town. It doesn't take much encouragement for us to do so. Just a couple of meaningless pre-season wins has us lifting our glasses of Kook-Aid to a new season and the improvements we saw just just enough of to be certain they would be in full display come the regular season.

The pass rush would be much improved. One sack of Sam Bradford. Little pressure. The best game of his career. Tighter man-to-man coverage in the secondary.

No passes defended beyond the linebacking corps. On throws 15 or more yards downfield, Bradford 9-of-10 for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints now had an abundance of talent at running back.

The three running backs - Peterson, Ingram and Kamara, shared the ball equally and equally ineffectually. Eighteen, seventeen and 18 yards rushing.

Based on just last night, Kamara is not the second coming of Marshall Faulk after all and Adrian Peterson is no the second coming of Adrian Peterson. What did an unhappy Brandin Cooks say last year when he was upset with his lack of involvement? "It's the open mouth that gets fed." How long will those hungry for more of the football remain closed?

But as Drew Brees pointed out afterwards, it is just one game, one of 16, one of eight in enemy territory. It would be a good time to take on a team in your home opener that has the quarterback with the lowest completion percentage in the NFL after Week One. A team that just gave up 42 points. The most the coach of that team has ever surrendered at his current job.

A team that is off to an 0-1 start. Just 2001, 2003 and 2014, when Tom Brady and Bill Bellichick would go on to win Super Bowls.

No time in a short week to dwell on the past. We're on to New England, like it or not.

