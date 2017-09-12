Saints lined up a player short on first defensive snap of Viking - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints lined up a player short on first defensive snap of Vikings game

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
The Saints defense lined up only 10 players on their first play from scrimmage. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) The Saints defense lined up only 10 players on their first play from scrimmage. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Listen, one play doesn't make a whole game, especially the first play from scrimmage. But it doesn't bode well for the Saints defensive unit lining up a player short on the first snap against the Vikings.

“It’s the communication that goes on between base and nickel. Without singling anyone out, we didn’t get it communicated clear enough. Fortunately, it didn’t end up hurting us on that specific play," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

The play netted four yards for the Vikes, and the drive eventually led to a field goal. Coach Payton said it was the only snap Dennis Allen's unit played a man down.

Quarterback Sam Bradford burned the Black and Gold defense with three passing touchdowns Monday night. Things don't get any easier for the embattled group with Tom Brady and the Patriots in town Sunday.

“The challenge is in a short week of making sure we are going make sure see this tape now. This isn’t one we can just put away and then get on to New England. That might be a little bit more longer practice times, tomorrow and/or Thursday. But there are enough things that we have to clean up that we have to see this before we get on to New England. Obviously, we’re planning and game planning New England, but we can’t allow some of those mistakes to happen again," said Payton.

