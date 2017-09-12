Woman wanted for negligent injury

Police are searching for a woman they say put her car in reverse and backed into a person she had been arguing with.

Detectives have an arrest warrant for Apollonia Speed in connection with the incident on Saturday, September 9.

Investigators say Speed and the victim got into an argument in the 10700 block of Roger Drive.

Police say Speed got into her vehicle, backed up and struck the victim then drove off.

Seventh District detectives ask anyone with information about where Speed might be to contact them at 504-658-6070.

