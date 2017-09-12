Woman wanted for negligent injury

Police are searching for a woman they say put her car in reverse and backed into a person she had been arguing with.
Detectives have an arrest warrant for Apollonia Speed in connection with the incident on Saturday, September 9.more>>
A former New Orleans resident and his family remain stranded in Turks and Caicos nearly a week after Hurricane Irma pummeled the island.more>>
LSU Health researchers and scientists believe they have found a way to potentially prevent and treat obesity and diabetes.more>>
Some Louisiana renovation contractors want some of the rebuilding business in Texas and maybe even Florida.more>>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.more>>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.more>>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.more>>
Paragould police hope an autopsy will reveal what caused a seemingly healthy teenager to suddenly die.more>>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.more>>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.more>>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.more>>
