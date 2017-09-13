Your Weather Authority: Temperatures begin to climb

The infections discovered so far happened during surgeries in June and July of this year.more>>
The infections discovered so far happened during surgeries in June and July of this year.more>>
Southerly winds return bringing a few more clouds.more>>
Southerly winds return bringing a few more clouds.more>>
Police are searching for a woman they say put her car in reverse and backed into a person she had been arguing with.
Detectives have an arrest warrant for Apollonia Speed in connection with the incident on Saturday, September 9.more>>
Police are searching for a woman they say put her car in reverse and backed into a person she had been arguing with.
Detectives have an arrest warrant for Apollonia Speed in connection with the incident on Saturday, September 9.more>>
A former New Orleans resident and his family remain stranded in Turks and Caicos nearly a week after Hurricane Irma pummeled the island.more>>
A former New Orleans resident and his family remain stranded in Turks and Caicos nearly a week after Hurricane Irma pummeled the island.more>>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.more>>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.more>>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.more>>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.more>>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.more>>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.more>>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.more>>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.more>>
Police in Italy say an 11-year-old Italian boy and his parents died in a steamy volcanic field near Naples that is popular with tourists.more>>
Police in Italy say an 11-year-old Italian boy and his parents died in a steamy volcanic field near Naples that is popular with tourists.more>>
It's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.more>>
It's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.more>>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.more>>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.more>>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.more>>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.more>>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.more>>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.more>>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.more>>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.more>>