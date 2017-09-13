Your Weather Authority: Temperatures begin to climb

Southerly winds return bringing a few more clouds.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon, a little bit warmer than yesterday.

Overnight lows will reach the mid-60s on the north shore and near 70 degrees south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Gradual warming will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend with humidity returning as well.

There will be a chance for a few spotty showers or storms starting Friday.

Over the weekend, highs will reach near the 90-degree mark, and we'll continue to have a chance for a few showers.

Irma is now a post-tropical cyclone as it dumps rain across Mississippi and Alabama towards Tennessee.

Hurricane Jose will meander in the Atlantic through the rest of this week, before eventually turning north and east away from the United States.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.