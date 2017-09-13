LaPlace homeowner shoots, kills home invader

A LaPlace homeowner shot and killed another man who entered his house, according to initial St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m., St. John deputies responded to a call on Cambridge Drive.

When they arrived, they found Kalvin Ferrygood, 27, of Garyville inside the home.

The homeowner told deputies he opened the back door after hearing voices in the backyard.

At that point, Ferrygood entered the house and was shot.

Ferrygood was taken to a New Orleans hospital where he later died.

The homeowner was not arrested based on statements, a witness, and physical and video evidence.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.