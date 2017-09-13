Driver in fatal Lamborghini crash appears in court

The man accused of killing his passenger after crashing into a floodwall was in court Wednesday where a judge narrowed down possible trial dates.

Jason Adams appeared in Orleans Parish Criminal Court for discovery hearing before Judge Robin Pittman Wednesday morning.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys are lining up witnesses for a December trial after the case has been pushed back several times.

Adams is charged with vehicular homicide in a May 2016 accident that killed 23-year-old Kristi Lirette.

Adams is accused of driving drunk and crashing a Lamborghini into a floodwall on Tchoupitoulas Street, killing Lirette.

Lirette’s family attended the hearing, wearing yellow, her favorite color.

A pre-trial hearing was set for October 18 to determine the status of DNA testing requested by the defense

While a specific trial date has not been set, Pittman indicated she wants the trial it to happen between December 4 and 11.

