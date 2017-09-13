Chef John Folse: Honey-glazed roasted root vegetables

Root vegetables such as parsnips were brought to America with the early colonists and grown in the cool climate. It is no surprise that these vegetables made their way to colonial tables and have been associated with holiday feasts ever since.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

1¼ pounds parsnips, peeled and (½-inch) sliced

1¼ pounds carrots, peeled and (½-inch) sliced

1 (1¼-pound) celery root, peeled, quartered and (½-inch) sliced

1¼ pounds golden beets, peeled and (½-inch) sliced

½ cup honey

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 sprigs thyme

salt and ground black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

2 tbsps sherry vinegar

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large bowl, toss root vegetables with honey, oil and thyme then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Divide between 2 large, rimmed baking sheets. Layer on baking sheets and cover with aluminum foil. Roast 40 minutes or until vegetables are tender, shifting pans once during cooking process. Remove foil and roast 10 additional minutes. Return vegetables to bowl, stir in vinegar then adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

