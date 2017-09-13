A youth movement is arising with the Saints

Alex Anzalone started at linebacker for the Saints. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

A big criticism of the Saints in the last few years is all the misses they've endured in the NFL Draft. Well, in 2017 it appears they hit on a lot of picks if you watched the Vikings game.

Rookies starting in Minnesota: First-round pick Marshon Lattimore at cornerback, the Black and Gold's other first-rounder Ryan Ramczyk at left tackle, at free safety Marcus Williams, and linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Ramczyk is filling in for Terron Armstead on the offensive line. The left tackle is recovering from a torn labrum injury.

According to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, all four received a passing grade in week one.

“I thought overall I was fairly pleased with the young players. Certainly there’s a ton of things we have to clean up on tape. We have a short week to do it so that’s what we’re preparing to do right now," said Payton.

Payton also didn't see what the big deal is starting so many rookies.

“We’re starting the best players. Guys we feel like give us the best chance to win. Comparing that versus other prior years doesn’t seem to give us any more advantage. Obviously it’d be a note that I would have maybe or someone would pass it along. But it’s all relative to this team.”

