Man says he was drugged and robbed by a woman who later threatened to cry rape unless he bought her a camper

A date set up on social media turned badly for a man who claims he was drugged and robbed, then threatened by the woman to accuse him of rape. It all started on Friday, September 1st. Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says 34-year old of Chrissy Luke invited a man to her hotel room in the 200 block of North Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux. The victim reportedly took Luke up on the offer and met with Chrissy Luke and another male at the hotel where the victim had a few drinks.

Sometime later, the victim was found by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department wondering around the Walmart parking in Houma. The victim, who deputies had brought home, believed that he was drugged because the last thing he remembered was drinking at the hotel the night before.

The victim was missing two phones, a laptop and his wallet with his credit cards and debit card in it along with his vehicle – a 2007 Ford Explorer. The victim tried to contact Luke via social media to get his belongings, but Luke allegedly told the victim that unless he purchased her a vehicle and a camper to leave town that she would accuse the victim of raping her.

Police say the victim went to the hotel and saw Luke drive up in his truck.. When Luke saw the man, she took off in the truck.

. Police say that Luke tried to make a $596.81 purchase at a local sporting goods store, but was denied because it exceeded the credit card limit. The victim was also contacted by his bank because of a $1,000 purchase attempt on Walmart.com that the victim did not make.

Police began to actively search for Luke and were finally able to find her at her hotel room on September 7th. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. The victim’s truck and all of his belongings minus the two cell phones were recovered and returned. Luke is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of an access card. This investigation is ongoing.

