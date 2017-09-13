David: Showers return Friday

There's a bit of change in the wind. It's still gorgeous out there today, but as southerly winds return we will see a few more clouds around. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon after topping out at 83 yesterday. Overnight lows will reach the mid-60s on the north shore and near 70 degrees south.

Gradual warming will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend with humidity returning as well. There will be a chance for a few spotty showers or storms starting Friday. Over the weekend there will continue to be a low end chance for rain. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs mostly in the 80s to near 90 in spots.

Jose will meander in the Atlantic through the rest of this week. The East Coast will continue to monitor for any chances of a return visit. Otherwise, the tropics are starting to quiet down.

