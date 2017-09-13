Brees vs. Brady, Round 3 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Brees vs. Brady, Round 3

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Drew Brees and Tom Brady will meet on the field for the third time Sunday. Nola.com Drew Brees and Tom Brady will meet on the field for the third time Sunday. Nola.com
For the third time in their NFL careers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady will meet on the field when the Saints host the Patriots Sunday. 

In 2013, the Patriots won a close contest 30-27 at New England. In 2009, the Black and Gold blew out the Pats, 38-17, on their way to a Super Bowl title.

Both Brees (38 years old) and Brady (40 years old) have spoken openly about playing into their mid-40's. So this might not be the final time they face-off on the football field.

"Well it doesn't seem like he's stopping anytime soon. I don't know if there's a guy who's more diligent and disciplined in regards to his recovery and preparation. One of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest. Certainly the championships will tell you the greatest. Got a ton respect for him, since playing him in college. I have a lot of respect and admiration for him," said Drew Brees.

