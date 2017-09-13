Brees on Belichick: They're going to have a specific plan for you

The challenge certainly doesn't get any easier for the Saints. On a quick turnaround, they welcome the defending Super Bowl champs to town with arguably the greatest quarterback and head coach in NFL history. Drew Brees shed some light on what it's like to match wits against Bill Belichick.more>>
Monday night's loss in Minnesota, featuring an exchange between Sean Payton and Adrian Peterson that both men said was not heated, has left some Saints fans dissatisfied with the offseason signing of the future Hall of Fame running back.more>>
