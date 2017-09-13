Brees on Belichick: They're going to have a specific plan for you

The challenge certainly doesn't get any easier for the Saints. On a quick turnaround, they welcome the defending Super Bowl champs to town with arguably the greatest quarterback and head coach in NFL history. Drew Brees shed some light on what it's like to match wits with Bill Belichick.

"You know they're going to have a specific plan for you," Brees said. "There's plenty of things that you can watch on film and yet until you get to gametime, you don't know exactly what to do. In every situation you can get something different. (It) just depends on how they want to defend you. So just throughout the course of the game you just have to expect the unexpected a little bit and be very on point with your communication and just how you handle how they're trying to defend you."

The challenge will no doubt be great, but the Saints have overcome before. Back in 2009, the last time the Patriots were here, the Saints dominated, 38-17 arguable their biggest statement win in route to a Super Bowl.

