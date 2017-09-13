Final Word: Tough to trade Adrian Peterson now

Monday night's loss in Minnesota, featuring an exchange between Sean Payton and Adrian Peterson that both men said was not heated, has left some Saints fans dissatisfied with the offseason signing of the future Hall of Fame running back.

During Jim Henderson's Black and Gold Review Show Tuesday, Peterson and the crowded backfield was a focal point and one question from Chico in New Orleans asked, "It's obvious Adrian Peterson won't be happy in our offense, why not trade him for a defensive back or pass rusher?" Henderson replied that, "It takes two to tango, who wants him? Apparently on the Seahawks and Patriots expressed interest in the offseason before he signed with the Saints. There's probably not a lot of interest out there in Adrian Peterson, he did nothing to dispel the feeling around the league that guys don't come back off two knee injuries at that age at that position."

Sean Fazende echoed that sentiment. "Clearly, teams are waiting to see how healthy he is. He looked healthy Monday night, just not productive. In all fairness, he was in a lot of heavy personnel, two- and three-tight end sets, sets with a fullback, a lot of loaded boxes. When he was on the field, the Vikings were selling out for him. I'm surprised they weren't able to use that to their advantage in play action."

