Off-duty St. Bernard deputies injured in ATV accident - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Off-duty St. Bernard deputies injured in ATV accident

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Google Map Source: Google Map
ST. BERNARD PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Two off-duty St. Bernard Parish deputies were injured in an ATV accident Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after noon on private property on Neal Lane off of Bayou Road.

Both deputies had to be airlifted to University Medical Center for treatment.

Their names and the extent of their injuries were not released.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly