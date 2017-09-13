Coroner rules Nanette Krentel's death a homicide; sheriff may dispute findings

The St. Tammany coroner issued a ruling Wednesday in a high-profile death case involving the wife of a Covington fire chief.

After three autopsies, the coroner said the findings in the death of Nanette Krentel indicate a homicide, and that her death was not a suicide. However, the St. Tammany sheriff has called his own news conference Thursday, saying he does not necessarily agree with the coroner's findings.

"I hope we get answers," said Krentel's sister, Amy Bernard. "I miss her sweet smile. It puts a hole in your heart."

"Both pathologists from my office found the same thing and feel strongly that the lack of soot in the airways shows she was dead before the fire," said St. Tammany Coroner Dr. Charles Preston

A third autopsy has been performed by the Krentel's family. It also found that Nanette Krentel's death was a homicide.

If the sheriff announces otherwise tomorrow, the case may wind up being settled by a grand jury. On Wednesday, St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery declined to comment.

