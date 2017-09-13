Suspected thief preys on easy target at a FQ bar

New Orleans Police are looking for a woman who is suspected of stealing another woman's purse in a French Quarter bar.more>>
The St. Tammany coroner issued a ruling Wednesday in a high-profile death case involving the wife of a Covington fire chief. After three autopsies, the coroner said the findings in the death of Nanette Krentel indicate a homicide, and that her death was not a suicide.more>>
Two off-duty St. Bernard Parish deputies were injured in an ATV accident Wednesday.more>>
The challenge certainly doesn't get any easier for the Saints. On a quick turnaround, they welcome the defending Super Bowl champs to town with arguably the greatest quarterback and head coach in NFL history. Drew Brees shed some light on what it's like to match wits against Bill Belichick.more>>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.more>>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.more>>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.more>>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.more>>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.more>>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.more>>
Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail. Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...more>>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.more>>
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.more>>
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder.more>>
