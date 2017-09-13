Suspected thief preys on easy target at a FQ bar

New Orleans Police are looking for a woman who is suspected of stealing another woman's purse in a French Quarter bar. The victim went outside to smoke a cigarette and left her purse in the bar in the 400 block of Dauphine Street. When she returned about five minutes later, her purse was gone.

The NOPD reviewed surveillance video and released a picture of the woman who was seen taking the victim's purse and leaving the bar.

The heist happened around 11 p.m. on September 7, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

