Armstead and Strief miss practice for Saints

The Saints appear to be getting healthier. Zach Strief and Terron Armstead were the only players that missed practice Wednesday. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson were all limited. Stupar, Anthony and Hendrickson all missed Monday's game against the Vikings.

Strief reportedly has an MCL sprain, while Armstead is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Both are expected to be out a few more weeks.

