Armstead and Strief miss practice for Saints

For the third time in their NFL careers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady will meet on the field when the Saints host the Patriots Sunday. In 2013, the Patriots won a close contest 30-27 at New England. In 2009, the Black and Gold blew out the Pats, 38-17, on their way to a Super Bowl title. Both Brees (38 years old) and Brady (40 years old) have spoken openly about playing into their mid-40's. So this might not be the final time they face-off on the football field. "Well it doe...more>>
The challenge certainly doesn't get any easier for the Saints. On a quick turnaround, they welcome the defending Super Bowl champs to town with arguably the greatest quarterback and head coach in NFL history. Drew Brees shed some light on what it's like to match wits against Bill Belichick.more>>
Monday night's loss in Minnesota, featuring an exchange between Sean Payton and Adrian Peterson that both men said was not heated, has left some Saints fans dissatisfied with the offseason signing of the future Hall of Fame running back.more>>
