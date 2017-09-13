Chef Leah Chase signs up to help charity

One of New Orleans' iconic chefs spent the day with a pen in her hand instead of a cutting knife.

Chef Leah Chase, of Dooky Chase Restaurant, signed 100 limited edition lithograph prints of a portrait titled "Pouring Oysters."

The artist, Gustave Blache III, also signed the prints.

They will be for sale at this weekend's Justice for All Ball and the proceeds will benefit the Pro Bono Project.

According to the group's website, probono-no.org, they exist "to ensure that all underserved citizens of six local Louisiana parishes can find lawyers willing to donate time and civil legal experience to help them resolve civil legal problems."

"it is so important to lift people up. If you give them a little lift up, sometimes that's all they need. And you can push them on and you can move them on. So I'm grateful to the organization. I really am and I'm proud to be here helping out wherever I can," Chef Leah Chase said.

Unsigned copies of the artwork will also be for sale at the event which will take place Friday, September 15 at the Audubon Tea Room.

