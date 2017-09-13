Chef Leah Chase signs up to help charity - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Chef Leah Chase signs up to help charity

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Chef Leah Chase & artist Gustave Blache III sign prints to be sold for charity (Source: FOX 8 News) Chef Leah Chase & artist Gustave Blache III sign prints to be sold for charity (Source: FOX 8 News)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

One of New Orleans' iconic chefs spent the day with a pen in her hand instead of a cutting knife.

Chef Leah Chase, of Dooky Chase Restaurant, signed 100 limited edition lithograph prints of a portrait titled "Pouring Oysters."

The artist, Gustave Blache III, also signed the prints.

They will be for sale at this weekend's Justice for All Ball and the proceeds will benefit the Pro Bono Project.

According to the group's website, probono-no.org, they exist "to ensure that all underserved citizens of six local Louisiana parishes can find lawyers willing to donate time and civil legal experience to help them resolve civil legal problems."

"it is so important to lift people up. If you give them a little lift up, sometimes that's all they need. And you can push them on and you can move them on. So I'm grateful to the organization. I really am and I'm proud to be here helping out wherever I can," Chef Leah Chase said.

Unsigned copies of the artwork will also be for sale at the event which will take place Friday, September 15 at the Audubon Tea Room.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • North Shore carnival crew requests parade change

    North Shore carnival crew requests parade change

    North Shore carnival crew requests parade change

    Slidell City Council will need to amend the city's parade ordinance to grant the Krewe of Poseidon's request. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)Slidell City Council will need to amend the city's parade ordinance to grant the Krewe of Poseidon's request. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

    The Krewe of Poseidon wants to change your carnival parade experience. 

    more>>

    The Krewe of Poseidon wants to change your carnival parade experience. 

    more>>

  • Chef Leah Chase signs up to help charity

    Chef Leah Chase signs up to help charity

    One of New Orleans' iconic chefs spent the day with a pen in her hand instead of a cutting knife. 

    more>>

    One of New Orleans' iconic chefs spent the day with a pen in her hand instead of a cutting knife. 

    more>>

  • Armstead and Strief miss practice for Saints

    Zach Strief missed practice Wednesday. (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)Zach Strief missed practice Wednesday. (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)
    The Saints appear to be getting healthier. Zach Strief and Terron Armstead were the only players that missed practice Wednesday. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson were all limited. Stupar, Anthony and Hendrickson all missed Monday's game against the Vikings. Strief reportedly has an MCL sprain, while Armstead is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Both are expected to be out a few more weeks.  Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    The Saints appear to be getting healthier. Zach Strief and Terron Armstead were the only players that missed practice Wednesday. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson were all limited. Stupar, Anthony and Hendrickson all missed Monday's game against the Vikings. Strief reportedly has an MCL sprain, while Armstead is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Both are expected to be out a few more weeks.  Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly