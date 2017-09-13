North Shore carnival crew requests parade change - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Slidell City Council will need to amend the city's parade ordinance to grant the Krewe of Poseidon's request.
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The Krewe of Poseidon wants to change your carnival parade experience. According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, e Slidell krewe is seeking to move its 2018 parade from daytime to nighttime.

Slidell City Council will need to amend the city's parade ordinance to make that happen. The ordinance limits the number of nighttime parades to two. If Poseidon is added to a nighttime lineup, three parades would roll at night.

The council will discuss a potential parade ordinance amendment on October 10th.

    The Krewe of Poseidon wants to change your carnival parade experience. 

