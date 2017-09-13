Fundraiser held for NOFD firefighter killed in Memphis

Family members and friends gathered Wednesday evening to support the family of a New Orleans firefighter who was killed by a stray bullet.

Gregory J. Howard was in Memphis, Tennessee, late last month to participate in a basketball tournament.

He was standing outside of a nightclub on Aug. 26, when two people shot into the crowd, hitting and killing the husband and father of two.

His co-worker and friend said the organizers of Wednesday night's fundraiser on North Claiborne Avenue plan many more to support Howard's family.

"We went to his wife and asked permission to do these type things and we're going to try to keep it going, for as long as we can. He did a lot in the community, he helped out with the NORD basketball team, the AU basketball teams, the football teams, with all the kids or whatever. we went to schools and tried to be mentors," said event organizer Dennard Powell.

Organizers said donations from Wednesday's event will go straight to Howard's two young sons.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.