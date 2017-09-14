Your Weather Authority: Gradual warming through the end of the week

As southerly winds persist, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

Overnight lows will reach the upper 60s on the north shore and low 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Gradual warming will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend with humidity increasing as well.

There will be a chance for a few spotty showers or storms starting Friday. Over the weekend there will continue to be a chance for spotty rain.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs mostly in the 80s to near 90 in spots.

THURSDAY FORECAST: We'll stay dry again today, but spotty showers could return tomorrow. #FOX8LocalFirst pic.twitter.com/RsEEV37C3h — Shelby Latino (@shelby_latino) September 14, 2017

