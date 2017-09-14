Your Weather Authority: Gradual warming through the end of the week

As southerly winds persist, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon.more>>
For the third time in their NFL careers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady will meet on the field when the Saints host the Patriots Sunday. In 2013, the Patriots won a close contest 30-27 at New England. In 2009, the Black and Gold blew out the Pats, 38-17, on their way to a Super Bowl title. Both Brees (38 years old) and Brady (40 years old) have spoken openly about playing into their mid-40's. So this might not be the final time they face-off on the football field. "Well it doe...more>>
Family members and friends gathered Wednesday to support the family of a New Orleans firefighter who was killed by a stray bullet.more>>
A St. Charles Parish councilwoman may have violated state ethics laws when she sold land to her nephew for $100 and then that land was involved in a more than $1 million deal with the parish.more>>
A Baton Rouge charter school is investigating allegations of abuse after police issued a warrant for the arrest of its principal.more>>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.more>>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.more>>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.more>>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.more>>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.more>>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.more>>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.more>>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.more>>
