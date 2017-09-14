Cats and dogs living together ... in Wyoming

Some animals rescued during Hurricane Harvey area heading north to find a new home.

Big Sky Ranch is helping displaced cats and dogs find a new forever home.

They’ve been traveling back and forth to Texas since Harvey hit, rescuing as many animals as they can.

Because shelters throughout Texas and Louisiana are full, those pets can’t stay in Louisiana.

Thursday morning 20 cats and dogs were put on a plane to Jackson Hole, Wyoming so they can be adopted.

