Final Word: Saints cornerback questions

The Saints' season-opening loss to Minnesota saw Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford post a career-high quarterback rating of 143.0 while receiver Adam Thielen collected the second-most receiving yards of his career and fellow wideout Stefon Diggs hauled in two touchdowns for just the second time in his career.

This unprecedented breakout came at the expense of the Saints secondary and prompted a flurry of Final Word submissions from viewers about the subject. In the attached video, Jim Henderson, Sean Fazende and Juan Kincaid weigh in.

Sean Payton addressed Diggs' second touchdown catch which came directly at the expense of De'Vante Harris "That’s a good play. You have a receiver, you have a good throw location. That is part of playing corner and we will continue to work (with him). But I think he’s competing there and in position. You have to give them credit. From a throw and catch standpoint, we try to do that often with Mike (Thomas). We would not dwell on that maybe like you would. We would hit the clicker to the next play. That specific play. Does that make sense? Like now we may spend 15 minutes on another play with busted coverage and what are they being told? How are we coaching it? Why has this happened? But that back shoulder, that throw and catch, we’d get on to the next play and talk about leverage a little more and eyes. But a lot of it is just depending on the play.”

Jim Henderson provides analysis of the Saints on FOX 8 each week on Thursday during FOX 8 News at 10 PM. The day after games, he calls into FOX 8 News at 8 AM for the Black & Gold Rewind, then joins FOX 8 News at 5 PM for his Commentary and finishes the day with his Black & Gold Review Show at 10:35 PM. He also contributes to the 14 editions of FOX 8 Live Tailgate, which typically airs at 10 a.m. on Sundays before Saints noon games.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.