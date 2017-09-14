St. Tammany sheriff calls Nanette Krentel's death a homicide, clears primary person of interest

At a Slidell press conference Thursday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said parish detectives are still actively investigating the July 2017 death of Nanette Krentel.more>>
The Irish band is in New Orleans as part of their Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary tour.
Some animals rescued during Hurricane Harvey area heading north to find a new home.
As southerly winds persist, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon.
For the third time in their NFL careers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady will meet on the field when the Saints host the Patriots Sunday. In 2013, the Patriots won a close contest 30-27 at New England. In 2009, the Black and Gold blew out the Pats, 38-17, on their way to a Super Bowl title. Both Brees (38 years old) and Brady (40 years old) have spoken openly about playing into their mid-40's. So this might not be the final time they face-off on the football field. "Well it doe...
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
