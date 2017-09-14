Police: Gretna man threatened to 'kill white people and kids at a school'

A Gretna man is behind bars charged with terrorizing after police say he threatened to kill white people and go to a school and kill children, according to the Gretna Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Bellevue City Park on Gretna Blvd in reference to a man who approached a woman and her grandchildren and threatened to kill all white people and then go to a nearby school and kill children.

School resource officers were made aware of the situation while officers searched the area near Gretna Middle School and Shirley Johnson Gretna Park Elementary.

Around 8 p.m. officers located a man fitting the description at the intersection of Huey P. Long Avenue and the Westbank Expressway. The subject, identified as 22-year-old Jacob Watson was positively identified by two witnesses.

Police interviewed Watson who confessed to making the threats and did so because he wanted to see the expression on their face.

Watson was booked with two counts of terrorizing. Police say he has an extensive criminal history including theft and battery, burglary, and narcotics violations.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.