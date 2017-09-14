Inside the coordinated relief effort after Hurricane Irma

An aerial view of Hurricane Irma from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters (Source: Twitter)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spent days above the Florida Keys helping coordinate relief efforts.

The agency sent P-3 planes equipped with aerial radar to monitor the skies near south Florida because of minimal communication.

The group, which normally runs drug interdiction missions, used their radar plane to communicate with helicopters, ships, and planes in the airspace during relief efforts for the Florida Keys.

A complete report from Rob Krieger on the relief effort will air at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.