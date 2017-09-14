$2 million dollars richer, mother of 3 shares her secret of winning Powerball

A mother of three children from Jennings Louisiana is a whole lot richer, after cashing in a $2 million dollar Powerball ticket. Sarah Hebert walked into the Louisiana Lottery headquarters, just one day before her 26th birthday, The winning ticket was purchased in the days leading up to the historic Aug. 23 drawing for the $758.7 million jackpot.

“I never would have thought I would win!” said Hebert who works at Tiger Mart in Lake Arthur, where the winning ticket was sold. “I sell tickets all the time, but really only play when the jackpots get high.” The store will receive a one-time selling bonus of $20,000, which is 1 percent of the prize.

Hebert said she plans to invest a portion of her prize for her children aged 2, 4 and 8. She received $1,400,000 after state and federal taxes. Hebert and her boyfriend also plan to “finally” purchase a house.

What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use. Hebert won playing the digits of her family’s birthdays. The winning numbers for the Aug. 23, 2017 drawing were 06-07-16-23-26 and the Powerball was 04. Her winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, winning $1 million, but the prize was doubled since Hebert added the $1 Power Play to her ticket.

The Aug. 23 drawing produced more than just this winning Lake Arthur ticket. Other large winning tickets sold in Louisiana included two $200,000 tickets purchased in Hammond and Jonesboro, and three $50,000 tickets purchased in Covington, Thibodaux and Kentwood. The jackpot winning ticket was claimed by a Massachusetts woman. The $758.7 million prize set a lottery record as the largest jackpot prize ever to be won on a single ticket.

