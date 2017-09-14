Humidity and showers make a comeback

Summertime humidity is on the return and along with it a chance for rain. Our unusually cool and dry stretch for early September is coming to an end. Showers will be around on Friday and Saturday. There will be plenty of dry periods, but the humidity will also make itself known again.

By Sunday, it should be mostly dry and that pattern will hold for the better part of next week. By the end of next week some showers are likely to return. Highs will be typical for mid-September in the upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90 degrees.

The tropics remain active with a couple of waves over the Eastern Atlantic and Jose off the East Coast of the U.S.

Right now there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

