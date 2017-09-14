Houma Police: Couple accused of having sex in public places, posting videos online

Police say Elizabeth G. Jernigan and Rex A Jernigan recorded themselves having sex in public and posted the videos online (Source: Houma Police Dept.)

Houma Police arrested two people Thursday after accusing them of recording themselves having intercourse in public places, and then uploading the videos to pornography websites. Police say they started investigating after getting a report of lewd activity that had occurred at a public library.

Police say Elizabeth G. Jernigan and Rex A. Jernigan had recorded themselves having intercourse at the library and uploaded it onto a website. As the investigation continued, police say they learned the couple had conducted similar activities at various businesses in Houma and Terrebonne Parish for the past few months.

Houma Police obtained several of the videos, which they secured as evidence.

Police located the couple and transported them to the Houma Police Department. Both were booked with six counts of obscenity.

