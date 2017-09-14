Houma Police: Couple accused of having sex in public places, posting videos online

Detectives arrest a man investigators say stole a car with a toddler in the back seat.
Investigators arrested Elroy Johnson at his residence and say they found a gun and clothing the carjacker was seen wearing on surveillance video at the time of the crime.more>>
At a Slidell press conference Thursday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said parish detectives are still actively investigating the July 2017 death of Nanette Krentel.more>>
Houma Police arrested two people today accused of recording themselves having intercourse in public places, then uploading the videos to pornography websites.more>>
Summertime humidity is on the return and along with it a chance for rain.more>>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.more>>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.more>>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.more>>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.more>>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.more>>
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.more>>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.more>>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.more>>
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.more>>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.more>>
